C-SPAN recently started showing Jean’s and my presentation at the San Antonio Book Fair. Several people have been in touch to say they enjoyed watching, so I wanted to provide this link if you’d like to take a look: https://www.c-span.org/program/book-tv/dont-tell-the-president/677908

Last night Jean and I presented to a packed house at the Sea Island Club. The legendary Joe Hagin was our host, and Joe captivated the crowd with a detailed account of President George W. Bush’s Thanksgiving trip to Iraq in 2003. Greg Jenkins and Joe have essays in the book about this harrowing secret trip to an active war zone, and it was fascinating to hear Joe talk about the complexities of that trip first hand.

Ralph Basham, former Director of the Secret Service and a book contributor, also attended last night. As Joe correctly said to the audience, “Ralph is an American hero.” His lifetime of service in various law enforcement leadership positions is an example for all, and we were thrilled to reconnect with both him and his wonderful wife Judy.

On a personal note, it’s always fun to run in to friends and family on the tour. Last night Scott and Ellen Clare Dreyer came to listen and we had a great visit. Here’s a picture of me with Scott!