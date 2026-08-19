Jean and I were very frustrated when we had to leave a lot of great stories on the cutting room floor.

Editors! You can’t live with them; you can’t live without them.

Anyway, we decided when the book came out, that once the dust settled, we would start sharing some of those stories that didn’t make the final cut.

Below you find the first story!

Matthew McClellan, interning for the Office of George H.W. Bush:

I was lucky to be asked to be an extra set of hands for the big event at the George Bush Library commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War.

Among the attendees were Vice President Dan Quayle, Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary Colin Powell, General Brent Scowcroft, and a high-level delegation from Kuwait.

And of course President and Mrs. Bush.

As a Texas A&M junior, I was sort of in a state of shock.

President Bush’s aide, Jim Appleby, gave me the task of moving all the Secret Service cars to an ancillary parking lot in order to let the Kuwaiti delegation park right next to the library. Specifically, I was told to leave the keys for each car in the driver-side cupholder so that the cars were ready to go in case of an emergency.

Unfortunately for me, the Secret Service, and everyone else, my personal car at that time had a broken key fob, so I could only lock my car by turning the keys, hitting the lock button on the door before leaving the car, then shutting the door. After a while, this became second nature when getting out of a car. So when it came time to park the Secret Service cars, I parked each one, turned the keys, dropped the keys in the cupholder, hit the lock button on the door, and shut the door.

I walked back into the library not thinking twice about it, until one of the Secret Service agents asked why his car was locked.

Oops.

Jim immediately thought of a solution and asked the state trooper on duty to pick each lock. The officer told him that, for liability reasons, police officers were not allowed to unlock cars anymore. We had to call Pop-a-Lock (who usually spends their days on a college campus helping freshman who’ve locked themselves out of their dorm rooms) come and pick the lock on each Secret Service car! Not sure my face has ever been more red.

But the evening was early.

At the end of the event, I was given a golf cart and asked to drive Vice President Cheney to his car, parked to the left of the front door and waiting to take him to the airport. The Vice President was still recovering from heart surgery and needed a golf cart to make the trip. As soon as he exited the building, he took one look at a college junior behind the wheel and told me to move over because he was driving. He then turned right. As I fumbled out the words to try to correct the Vice President, he continued to drive a large circle around the circle drive at the front of the library, eventually getting to his car but not before confusing every security professional there.

Here are two stories about Barbara Bush.

By the way, you likely will notice a lot of these “cutting room floor stories” are about George and Barbara Bush. Not all, but most.

Because Jean and I both worked for them, we received a lot of stories about them!

So more 41 stories got cut than Presidents LBJ, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, 43, and Obama.

But some of their stories will pop up, too. More of their stories will pop up in Part II of this project — cut stories from people who are in the book.

And we will have a Part III: Some new contributors are sending new stories, regretting they weren’t in the book.

This might go on until 2027 - Enjoy!

Dava Guerin, advancing Barbara Bush:

As most of you know, Barbara Bush was no shrinking violet. She did what she wanted to do and let you know it, too. Perhaps that is why her family lovingly referred to her as, “the enforcer.” Her advance teams, at least the ones I worked with, knew that and were quick to yield to her wishes -- unless they compromised her safety and security.

There was one time in Philadelphia when she was receiving the “Communicator of the Year” award from the American Women in Radio and Television’s Philadelphia Chapter, of which I happened to be president at the time. I previously had helped plan visits with her as part of the launch of her radio show, on ABC Radio Networks, which was called, “Mrs. Bush’s Story Time,” so I knew the drill.

Her advance team met with me and a few other Philadelphia leaders, as well as the hotel management, to plan her visit, which included a luncheon for about 600 people in the hotel’s ballroom. They went through every possible scenario—from her arrival, reception before the event, photos with the cool folks, and her timeline for arrival and departure. They also mentioned that she would need a “green room” to freshen up and relax for a few minutes before the event began.

The day of the event we all met early at the hotel to go over final details. The Secret Service was there as well, in addition to the sniffer dogs ready to sweep the hotel and all of the rooms, including the bathroom that Mrs. Bush might use. We did the final walk-though and all was a go!

When Mrs. Bush arrived, she gave me a big hug, as she usually did. “I must really be somebody special,” I thought at the time. Well, not really, but a hug from a First Lady does hold some gravitas. I gave her a short briefing, after which she told me in no uncertain terms she did not need or want a green room. I realized this woman was one cool cookie – and a welcome departure from the egocentric, self-aggrandizing entertainers that I sometimes had to manage during their visits to Philadelphia.

The advance person listened attentively to what Mrs. Bush had to say and essentially told her they could accommodate her wishes. So, when it was time for Mrs. Bush to prepare to go on stage, she told her team she didn’t want to go to the green room but instead to go to the hotel bathroom with me. I recalled she said something like this to her advanceman, “Haven’t you swept the bathroom? And the dogs have been in there too, I imagine, so I’ll just go in there and I’ll be out in no time.” Cool as a cucumber, the advance guy replied to Mrs. Bush, “Whatever you want, M’am. It’s fine with me.”

There we were, just the two of us, standing in front of the mirror in the bathroom. I don’t recall what we said to each other, except I think it had to do with husbands and hair. In any event, we departed the lavatory and went right into the ballroom and onto the stage. Mrs. Bush and I sat next to each other and had a great conversation about our—or my—lipstick choices, as well as a funny story she told me about her husband. It went something like this: “Well, you know George was mad at me once because my book about our dog Millie did really well and I think he was jealous: ‘Bar, I’m the leader of the free world, not you.’” I cracked up. She was adorable in her irreverence.

Brooke Sheldon, aide to Barbara Bush, 2000-2003:

Two months into my working for Mrs. Bush, we embarked on our first campaign event for George W. in my home state of Michigan. On the plane from Houston, Mrs. Bush was practicing her remarks. I convinced her to say the following:

“When George asked where I was going this morning, I said, ‘Right here, Grand Rapids, Michigan’” while using her finger to point to her hand as if it were a map. It is a Michigan tradition to point to your hand to show what part of the state you are from or traveling to.

She did not believe me that the crowd would have any idea what she was talking about. As a new staffer, I was a little nervous, but I stuck to it and helped her feel confident that the crowd would indeed know.

When she did it, the crowd went crazy. I cried.