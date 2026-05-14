In a place we know well, with people who have known each other for decades, we were pleased to provide an after dinner conversation about the book, Don’t Tell the President. In the elegant setting of the main dining room in Ristorante i Ricchi, the two of us had a fine time sharing stories from years gone by. Some of them were ones we experienced together on the road. Others are from the collection of recollections by 96 people who engaged in the work of advancing a President, a Vice President and a First Lady.

The book spans six decades of advance work and is something now being shared across the country at events organized by Presidential libraries and other notable venues. Many of these events have been reported on here in this newsletter, and they have all been enjoyable. This week was unique, where two friends talking and sharing stories provided a very informal look at life on the road with leaders of the day.

While the conversation was not filmed, you can listen to the discussion below.

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A Summary

We also wanted to provide a summary of sorts about the conversation using one of our tools in the newsletter trade. Below is a summary of what a listener will hear in this podcast:

Recorded on May 13, 2026 at 8:19:11 PM, this conversation gives you a front‑row, behind‑the‑scenes look at the invisible craft of political “advance”—the teams who make presidential and vice‑presidential events safe, smooth, and persuasive. You’ll hear vivid, first‑person accounts spanning six decades, from Lyndon Johnson’s 1960 campaign to Barack Obama, all vetted by experienced practitioners. The tone balances candor and integrity: no sensational gossip, just hard‑earned lessons in logistics, security, and message discipline.

It’s timely, connecting recent security concerns at the Washington Hilton back to March 30, 1981, when President Reagan was shot—showing how lessons from that day still shape protection protocols now. If you care about leadership, communications, public service, or crisis management, this is a masterclass in collaboration between political staff, advance teams, and the Secret Service.

What you’ll learn and why it matters

How staging choices shape history: The 1987 Berlin Wall moment—“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall”—owed its power to an advance leader who fought to move the speech outdoors with the Brandenburg Gate as the backdrop. Takeaway: where and how you deliver a message can matter as much as the words.

Courage and precision in hostile environments: In 1987 Communist Poland, Vice President George H. W. Bush’s team outmaneuvered secret police, quietly brought labor leader Lech Wałęsa into the motorcade, wired a church steeple for sound, and staged a balcony moment for 20,000 people seeking freedom. Takeaway: meticulous planning and split‑second decisions can protect a principal while amplifying intent.

Protecting the message under pressure: When Polish authorities tried to edit Bush’s live television address to the nation, the team refused changes and held the line on timing. Takeaway: clear red lines and tactical patience preserve narrative integrity.

Crisis response and evolving security: After the Reagan shooting, Craig Fuller recounts the immediate West Wing scramble—securing decision‑makers, reconciling conflicting reports, and coordinating from secured NSC offices. Takeaway: incidents are rigorously studied; protocols widen perimeters and refine response to keep protectees safe.

Realities of protection and training: Drills prioritize the protectee—agents move them to safety within seconds, even as others remain exposed. At critical moments, agents may jump onto stage and face unknown threats to shield the president.

When plans unravel—and how grace recovers: The 1991 “Talking Purple Hat” incident with Queen Elizabeth II (a missed podium step) became a lesson in detail management and how wit can defuse embarrassment—the Queen’s opening line to Congress reset the narrative instantly.

Logistical ingenuity and limits: A vice‑presidential trip continued after Air Force Two suffered a hydraulic failure by securing a privately owned Hawker, clearing it with FAA and Secret Service, and covertly landing in Minneapolis—only to have the speech disrupted by relentless protesters. Takeaway: flawless and creative execution can’t always control the crowd.

The “comforter‑in‑chief” lens: Essays capture presidents and teams at their most human—9/11’s white dust on dress shoes, Sandy Hook’s private grief, and Susan Ford hugging her father after an assassination attempt. Takeaway: behind public duty lies profound emotional cost.

Human moments and deft backstage craft: A packed White House reception turns into a respectful rule‑bend to introduce Catherine Zeta‑Jones and Michael Douglas to the president. Capricia Marshall’s “Chelsea Clinton left at the Kremlin” misadventure—radios jammed, a laundry van pressed into service, a chase to Air Force One—lands as tense, funny, and deeply human. A 1973 South Lawn dinner for returning POWs culminates in Irving Berlin singing “God Bless America,” a reminder of ceremony’s power to heal.

How advance work evolved: In 1960 Boston, Lyndon Johnson’s stop was planned by essentially two people—no modern security, borrowed cars, hand‑distributed leaflets—providing the VP pick with a pivotal crowd. Today’s operations are larger and layered, but the mission remains the same: make leaders effective and safe in public.

Why the book stops with Obama: Allowing time and distance helps people be more forthcoming and keeps stories richer, with one exception for a Mike Pence anecdote.



Who will get the most value

Leaders, chiefs of staff, and operations teams managing complex public appearances.

Communications pros seeking to align message, medium, and setting under pressure.

Students of history and politics who want fresh, credible angles on iconic moments.

Anyone curious about the unsung professionals—advance teams, ushers, Secret Service—who make high‑stakes events look effortless.

Bottom line

This is a rare, bipartisan, and deeply human conversation about the unsung heroes who make presidential leadership possible. You’ll walk away with practical, transferable lessons in planning, trust, courage, and message discipline—plus unforgettable stories that connect iconic history to how we manage crises today. If you want gripping, responsible storytelling that teaches you how moments become history—and how quick thinking can save the day—this discussion delivers.

Note: Plaud Note Pro provided the above summary

The Book…

You will find many of these and more in, Don’t Tell the President: The Best, Worst, and Mostly Untold Stories from Presidential Advance, by Jean Becker and Tom Collamore