Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin made the following comments today after the passing of Joe Ellis. Joe suffered a tragic accident while advancing the G-7 Summit in France. Jean and I join Joe and so many others in sending our prayers and love to the Ellis family and his legions of friends and admirers.

Statement by Joe Hagin:

Joe Ellis was a patriot who loved his country and worked tirelessly to represent it well. He had many friends around the world who were touched by his professionalism, good humor and wisdom. He flew close to the sun but was never burned by it because he had no attitude or arrogance and fully understood that what he was doing was a rare privilege.

He leaves us far too soon, but his final act was doing what he loved, with people he cared deeply for. Hopefully the grief that we feel today will quickly be replaced by fond memories and endless funny stories about our friend. May God bless Joe and may he rest in peace.