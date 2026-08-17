Like many of you Jake and I have a bucket list, and an Alaskan cruise was high on ours. My previous visits to Alaska years ago were limited to refueling stops at Elmendorf Air Force Base, and a Commerce Department trip to a NOAA facility. Last week we had perfect weather and saw Coastal Brown Bears catching salmon, majestic eagles feeding on the scraps, whales swimming, and we got up close to several glaciers. The views and scenery took our breath away — our 49th state did not disappoint!