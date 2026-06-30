It’s hard to imagine a warmer welcome than the one we received in Kennebunkport a few days ago. A sold out crowd at the River Club Casino came to hear Jean and me talk about Don’t Tell the President at an annual event supporting the Graves Public Library. Great questions from the audience, including one about how a presidential golf game is properly advanced! Jean and I have spent time in Maine during the summer for much of our adult lives, and it was fun to see a lot of old friends and meet many new ones. Of course we had the obligatory lobster roll at the fabled Clam Shack!

You can watch our Kennebunkport appearance on YouTube here

Last week David Rubenstein hosted us for a book talk at Decatur House on Lafayette Square in Washington. It was a particular honor to be there on the eve of America’s 250th celebration. It’s slightly intimidating to be interviewed by the Babe Ruth of conducting book interviews, but we had a lot of fun and David asked questions that highlighted the bipartisan nature of our book. We had several of our book contributors in the crowd, and it was great fun to connect with them and so many friends. Tina Flournoy, President Clinton’s former chief of staff, had some lovely comments about the friendship between Clinton and President George H.W. Bush.

Last Thursday Jake’s and my good friend Diane Becton hosted us at the Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. With Jake serving as moderator I was on my very best behavior — most of the time! The sold out audience gave us a gracious Tar Heel welcome. I met Susan LaSalla, a 42 year veteran producer from NBC news, who shared some great stories from campaigns she covered. We love independent book stores, and Quail Ridge Books from Raleigh came to sell books and left with an empty box!

Finally, Lesley Heaney had us on her Duologue podcast. Jean and I enjoyed the conversation with Lesley, who is the daughter of our friend Larry Bathgate, a legendary GOP supporter from New Jersey who was great friends with President Bush 41. You can watch and listen here

And a reminder that Stewart McLaurin’s White House History podcast I posted about previously will be released soon!

Photo credits above to Fred Stafford (Kennebunkport), Stewart McLaurin (Decatur House) and Kevin Green (Raleigh).