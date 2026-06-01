Behind the Curtain

Behind the Curtain

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May 2026

April 2026

March 2026

DC Gathering for Don't Tell the President
Bush School of Government and Public Service Welcomes Book Contributors and Friends
  Tom Collamore
Book Tour Visits Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum
A Tribute to Community and Public Service
  Tom Collamore
Book Discussion with the Wolves of K Street Podcast
Two DC Reporters Take a Deep Dive
  Tom Collamore
In Memory of Judd Swift
Legendary Advanceman Passes Away
  Tom Collamore
Two Guys Walked Into Easton's Avalon Theater and Shared Stories from on the Road with Presidents and Vice Presidents
Decades are covered over a fun-filled evening
  Tom Collamore
Make That 3 Presidential Libraries Last Week
Jean Becker and I ended the week in a conversation at the Reagan Presidential Foundation via Zoom
  Tom Collamore

February 2026

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