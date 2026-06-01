Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Book Events
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Updates from the Road
Book Tour continues....
Jun 1
•
Tom Collamore
May 2026
An Evening Discussion with Friends over Dinner
Washington, D.C. restaurateur Christianne Ricchi organized a dinner book discussion at her fabulous restaurant this week
May 14
•
Tom Collamore
and
Craig Fuller
April 2026
C-SPAN Interviews Jean and Tom
In case you missed last night's prime time show
Apr 27
•
Tom Collamore
2
An Evening at the Clinton Presidential Center
Longtime Clinton Confidant and Foundation Leader Stephanie Streett Moderates Lively Book Discussion
Apr 12
•
Tom Collamore
6
Lugar Series Podcast “A Seat at the Table”
Interview with political expert Anne Hathaway
Apr 2
•
Tom Collamore
March 2026
DC Gathering for Don't Tell the President
Bush School of Government and Public Service Welcomes Book Contributors and Friends
Mar 27
•
Tom Collamore
6
Book Tour Visits Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum
A Tribute to Community and Public Service
Mar 25
•
Tom Collamore
2
Book Discussion with the Wolves of K Street Podcast
Two DC Reporters Take a Deep Dive
Mar 13
•
Tom Collamore
2
In Memory of Judd Swift
Legendary Advanceman Passes Away
Mar 10
•
Tom Collamore
4
4
Two Guys Walked Into Easton's Avalon Theater and Shared Stories from on the Road with Presidents and Vice Presidents
Decades are covered over a fun-filled evening
Mar 10
•
Tom Collamore
4
Make That 3 Presidential Libraries Last Week
Jean Becker and I ended the week in a conversation at the Reagan Presidential Foundation via Zoom
Mar 8
•
Tom Collamore
1
February 2026
One Week / Two Presidential Libraries
Touring Texas
Feb 28
•
Tom Collamore
2
© 2026 Tom Collamore
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts