Why I launched BEHIND THE CURTAIN

BEHIND THE CURTAIN is meant to tell stories about life on the road with Presidents, Vice Presidents and other notable figures.

It is an honor to be able to tell these stories since my decades-long experience in support of senior officials in the White House and the Commerce Department started when I first met President George H.W. Bush in 1978 as his driver and became part of his inner circle of staffers.

Working with my co-author, Jean Becker, we assembled a book where 96 individuals shared their stories. Now, as we set out to share our book and their stories, I wanted to capture a bit of what life is like as an author while also making it possible to share the memories of more people who served Republicans and Democrats in their pursuit of an office and, for those of us fortunate to end up on the winning side, in the demanding and rigorous act of holding office and governing.

It is a real honor and to know and meet the people whose stories we share. They work behind the curtain making a difference every day in the way the world sees our most notable public figures.

If you are reading this as a contributor to DON’T TELL THE PRESIDENT, thank you! And, know that if you recall an additional story or two, I’d like to share it here in the newsletter, BEHIND THE CURTAIN.

If you are reading this newsletter and you are reminded of experiences similar to those shared, send in your story.

And, if you just want to learn more about life on the road behind the curtain, subscribe and enjoy all that will come your way.

To share stories or thoughts, send an email with a story of not more than 800 words to [email or doc link].

Thanks for your interest.

Tom Collamore

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About the Book

Don’t Tell the President is a collection of the greatest tales of triumph and near-crisis in presidential advance. Behind every seamless campaign appearance and presidential affair lies the meticulous work of event planners and advance teams—the little-known professionals who transform political logistics into carefully choreographed performances.

Here are illuminating first-hand accounts from dedicated employees who worked for every modern-day president from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama, a few First Ladies, and vice presidents. The professionals sharing their memories are the strategic masterminds who ensure every moment appears effortless and spontaneous, while little is actually left to chance.

Allowing us to witness presidential history and politics from a new angle, Don’t Tell the President brings together the hilarious chaos of Veep and the grandeur of The West Wing. It is a memorable and at times laugh-out loud funny look at how many presidential events happen—and how many almost went awry.

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